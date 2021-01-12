Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet Committee on Investment Promotion gives green light to Best Life Garments,5K to get employment

BHOPAL: The Cabinet Committee on Investment Promotion on Tuesday approved five proposals for giving concession to industries.

Of the five, three are new for industries and two are for the old ones.

The Best Life Garments of Trippur has been given concession on land, electricity and other things.

The industry which is going to do an investment of Rs 100 crore will provide employment to 5,000 people. Of the employees, 80% will be women.

Besides the Best Garments, other industries like ZF Steering (India) Limited that makes motor parts and Krishna Fertilisers which manufactures DAP have been given approval for opening units.

The old plant of Sagar Manufacturing Private Limited and that of Walkmate have been given a concession of Re 1 in electricity bill each unit.

Nevertheless, the cabinet deferred a decision on Ultratech Cement and NDR Warehouse projects.

A decision on the matter will be taken only after a discussion with these firms