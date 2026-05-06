Cab Driver Abducted And Assaulted, Vehicle Looted By Miscreants Near Sehore District In Bhopal | AI-Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A taxi driver was abducted and assaulted by a gang of miscreants who had booked his cab. The suspects fled with the vehicle after the victim managed to escape from the car and raise an alarm.

The incident took place under the Itkhedi police station limits 20 days ago. Police have registered a case and reportedly nabbed one of the suspects from Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, Ankit Jaiswal, 24, a native of Umaria district, lives in Bhopal for studies and drives a taxi part-time for financial support. On Apr 14, a youth booked his cab. When Jaiswal reached Lambakheda, three youths boarded the vehicle.

As the cab reached near Shyampur Doraha in Sehore district, the suspects allegedly forced Jaiswal to stop the car and brutally assaulted him. They then held him hostage and pushed him into the rear seat before driving back to Bhopal. The suspects allegedly continued beating him and threatened to kill him if he raised an alarm.

The suspects stopped at a petrol pump after the fuel ran out. Using the opportunity, Jaiswal opened the door and jumped out. Though the suspects tried to catch him, he managed to flee while shouting for help. Fearing they would be caught, the miscreants sped away with the car.

Jaiswal lodged a complaint at Doraha police station in Sehore district, where a zero FIR was initially registered. He later went to his hometown, Umaria, for treatment. As the crime scene fell under the jurisdiction of Itkhedi police station, the case diary was later transferred there and a case was registered. Police traced one suspect to Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. A special police team has left to bring the suspect to Bhopal.

Police officials said the looted vehicle could be recovered after interrogation, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining gang members.