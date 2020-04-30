CAA protesters, Jamaatis who came from outside spread corona, alleges Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The corona pandemic has spread to Bhopal and Indore, because of the CAA protesters and Jamaatis who came from outside, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He made the above remark in a video conferencing with BJP MPs, legislators and leaders on Wednesday.

Deendayal committees are being set up at Panchayat and ward level to monitor the situation and to help the administration distribute ration, he said.

Chouhan said the Congress government did not do anything to deal with the pandemic.

Instead of taking measures to deal with the disease, the previous government was busy preparing for IIFA, he said.

Chouhan told the BJP leaders about the process of wheat procurement and about the steps taken to bring the stranded labourers back to the state.

Through facebook live, BJP’s state president VD Sharma told the party workers that the state would soon overwhelm the disease.

The government led by Kamal Nath was also responsible for spread of the disease.

The state government did not make any preparation, despite advisory from the central government.

Sharma said the state would control the pandemic with the help of people.