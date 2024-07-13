CA Topper Shubham Mishra Native Of Satna In Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Satna Shubham Mishra has not only brought laurels to the district but also to the state and his family by getting the highest marks in the CA final examination. Shubham’s father Nagendra Mishra, a native of Khargada village in Satna district, has been working as a priest in Delhi since 1992.

With inputs from Ravi Shankar Pathak

He got 500 marks out of 600. Shubham said that none of his family had ever worked anywhere and that he was the first person from his family who did something different. His mother is a housewife. His father shifted him to Delhi and always encouraged him to work hard for studies, Shuhbam said. Shubham said the money that his father got as Dakshna (money given to a priest for doing worship) was given as fee for his studies.

Shubham received his primary education in Kendriya Vidyalaya at Sainik Vihar, New Delhi. He passed B Com (honours) from Delhi University. In 2019, he passed the CA foundation examination, he said, adding that he is the first person from his family who is going to work.

He also stood first in class 10 and class 12 examinations. After qualifying the CA foundation and intermediate examinations, he focused on studies. Shubham said he would work for one year or two years and then join an MBA course or take civil services examinations.