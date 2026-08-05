By-Polls Becoming Difficult For BJP, Loses 2, Lead Reduces In 2 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Success has dodged the BJP in the by-elections, and the recent outcome of the by-elections indicates this.

Before Datia, the BJP lost the Vijaypur by-election. Earlier, the party won the Budhni by-election, but the gap in victory margin reduced.

Because the Congress legislator defected to the BJP in Amarwara, the by-election took place there, and the ruling party candidate won by a thin margin.

The BJP lost the Datia by-poll by a margin of 6,016 votes. Despite using its full might, the ruling party lost it. In the 2023 assembly elections, 80.28% of voters cast their votes.

BJP candidate Narottam Mishra lost the election by a margin of 7,742 votes. This time, 71.44% of voters cast their votes, and BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari lost to his rival by a margin of 6,016 votes.

Voting was 9% less than the last election. Thus, the victory margin difference closely matched last year's.

Because the Ajad Samaj Party candidate, Damodar Yadav, polled 15% of votes, which reduced the voting percentage of the BJP and the Congress.

In Vijaypur, too, when the BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat fought assembly elections on the Congress ticket in 2023, he won by a margin of 4,437 votes. But when he fought the by-election as a BJP candidate, he lost it by a margin of 7,364 votes.

In Budhni, Shivraj Singh Chouhan won the election by a margin of 104,974 votes in 2023.

After Chouhan vacated the seat, BJP candidate Ramakant Bhargava won by a margin of 13,901 votes. The BJP's lead reduced by 91,000 votes.

The BJP snatched the Amarwara from the Congress. But in this election, too, the lead of the party candidate Kamlesh Shah, who defected from the Congress to the BJP, reduced.

Shah won the 2023 Vidhan Sabha election on the Congress ticket by a margin of 25,086. But his victory margin in the by-election, which he fought on the BJP ticket, shrank to 3,027 votes.