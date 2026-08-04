AIIMS Bhopal Honoured By SOTTO Madhya Pradesh For Outstanding Contribution To Organ Donation & Transplantation | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has been honoured by the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), Madhya Pradesh, on the occasion of the 16th Indian Organ Donation Day in recognition of its outstanding services, sustained public awareness initiatives, and continued commitment to the cause of organ donation and transplantation.

The honour was conferred during a state-level celebration held at MGM Medical College, Indore, on 03 August 2026. SOTTO, Madhya Pradesh, appreciated AIIMS Bhopal for its commendable contribution to organ donation and transplantation, its efforts in raising public awareness, inspiring society, and strengthening the organ donation movement.

Over the past few years, AIIMS Bhopal has achieved significant milestones in the field of organ transplantation.

The institute has successfully completed three deceased organ retrievals, three heart transplants, and twenty-three kidney transplants. With these achievements, AIIMS Bhopal has established itself as one of the leading institutions in Central India providing advanced and comprehensive organ transplantation services.

The institute is also making rapid progress towards expanding its transplant services. The Lung Transplant Programme has already received approval, while preparations for launching the Liver Transplant Programme are in the final stage.

AIIMS Bhopal has developed robust infrastructure for organ transplantation, including advanced modular transplant operation theatres, specialised intensive care units, multidisciplinary teams comprising transplant surgeons, physicians, anaesthesiologists, nephrologists, cardiologists, pulmonologists, nursing officers, transplant coordinators, and other specialists, along with advanced immunology, histocompatibility, pathology, microbiology, radiology, and laboratory facilities.

The institute also has a fully equipped blood bank and comprehensive facilities for pre-transplant evaluation, donor counselling, and long-term post-transplant follow-up care.

AIIMS Bhopal works in close coordination with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) and SOTTO, Madhya Pradesh, to ensure transparent, ethical, and timely organ allocation.

On this occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Madhabananda Kar, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhopal, said, "This recognition by SOTTO, Madhya Pradesh, is a matter of great pride for AIIMS Bhopal.

AIIMS Bhopal has completed three deceased organ retrievals, three heart transplants, and twenty-three kidney transplants to date.

The approval of the Lung Transplant Programme and the ongoing preparations for the Liver Transplant Programme reflect the institute's continuous progress.