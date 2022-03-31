Buying and selling of meat and fish prohibited around Rajabhoj Airport in Bhopal

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Collector and District Magistrate Avinash Lavania issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, on sell and purchase of meat and fish around Rajabhoj Airport, Bhopal and its surrounding areas, according to official information.

The prohibitory orders came after the report of Rajabhoj Airstrip Operations Board, which says presence of birds and animals in and around the airport's operating area is a serious threat to the safe operation of the aircrafts.

The prohibitory orders are issued for Rajabhoj Airport, Gandhinagar, Abbas Nagar, CTO Road, Airport Road, Vijay Nagar and Lalghati areas. According to the order issued, meat and fish cannot be sold in the open areas in these locations.

The order further states that, the advisory to be displayed outside all authorized shops in this regard. Meat/fish shall not be sold on footpaths or at other unauthorized places. Municipal Corporation and Police Administration have been asked by the district administration for strict compliance of the above guidelines by the joint team. Appropriate actions against the person violating are also ordered, under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:41 PM IST