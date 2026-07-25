Businessman Duped Of ₹16 Lakh In Fake Gold Deal; Two Booked In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a cheating case after a businessman was allegedly duped of Rs 16 lakh in a fake gold deal involving counterfeit gold biscuits, Awadhpuri police said on Friday.

According to police, complainant Narendra Singh (45) alleged that he was cheated by Naveen Shrivastava, his former business associate in the edible oil and sugar trade, and his accomplice, Anil Singh.

Investigators suspect the accused exploited their long-standing business relationship to gain the complainant's trust.

Police said the accused allegedly offered to arrange gold at Rs 70,000 per tola, well below the prevailing market price. Believing the offer to be genuine, Narendra Singh reportedly handed over Rs 16 lakh in cash on Tuesday at Rajora Farm House in Khajurikala.

In return, he received 200g of gold biscuits that were claimed to be genuine. However, when he later got the biscuits examined, they were found to be fake. He subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

Police said a case has been registered against the two accused and investigations are underway to ascertain whether they were involved in similar frauds in the past.