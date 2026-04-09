 Burnt Body Of Elderly Woman Found Under Suspicious Circumstances In Bhopal; Victim Was Suffering From Cancer
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Burnt Body Of Elderly Woman Found Under Suspicious Circumstances In Bhopal; Victim Was Suffering From Cancer

A 75-year-old woman, Nirmala Patel, was found burnt to death in her home’s bathroom under Chunabhatti police station limits. Living with her family, she was alone for time before discovered. Police suspect suicide or an accident, noting she was battling cancer. The cause will be confirmed after post-mortem report. Investigations are ongoing, and no foul play is confirmed yet.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 09, 2026, 07:17 PM IST
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Burnt Body Of Elderly Woman Found Under Suspicious Circumstances In Bhopal; Victim Was Suffering From Cancer | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The burnt body of a 75-year-old woman was found in the bathroom of her house under suspicious circumstances in C-Sector under Chunabhatti police station limits on Wednesday night. Police have registered a case and initiated investigations.

According to reports, Nirmala Patel lived with her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter. Her daughter-in-law is a teacher at a college, while her son is physically disabled following a road accident and stays at home.

On Wednesday, the daughter-in-law had gone to work and the son had gone out for bank-related work, leaving Patel at home with her granddaughter. Around 3 PM, when the daughter-in-law returned, she found Patel missing. The son also returned and both began looking for her.

The aged woman was later found dead in a burnt condition inside the bathroom on the first floor of the house. Police reached the spot and began investigations.

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Police officials said preliminary findings suggest that Patel was suffering from cancer and had been mentally unstable. However, it is still unclear whether she committed suicide after setting herself on fire or if it was an accidental incident.

Police said the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report.

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