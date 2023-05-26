Burning garbage in BMC vehicle on the move creates panic at Nadra Bus stand

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Garbage loaded in a BMC garbage container caught fire at Nadra Bus Stand, Hamidia Road. This led to panic among the commuters and traders on the busy road especially as the driver continued to drive the vehicle for some time with the burning garbage.

The road transport ministry has added a new condition to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) saying, “All goods carriage vehicles shall carry goods in a closed body of the vehicle or container. If it is necessary to carry goods in open bodies, goods shall be covered by using appropriate cover like tarpaulin or any other suitable material.”

MP Pollution Control Board officer Brijesh Sharma said, “it is dangerous. First of all, BMC should ensure that all garbage that is being transported is safe and does not have any chance of catching fire, adding that the Board will take cognisance of the incident and issue a notice to the BMC administration. He blamed the BMC administration for its lethargic attitude. BMC should immediately take action against such practices. It not only creates panic in public but also spreads pollution,” he said.

BMC Zone-4 AHO Mohammed Shaheb Khan said, “ BMC administration has taken cognisance of such practices. Locals immediately alerted the fire services to send a fire tender to bring the fire under control. We have taken the incident into notice.'

BMC fire officer Rameshwar Neel said, “it is a seriously flawed practice and the BMC authorities should look into the matter. We have asked the zonal officer to look into the matter,” he said.