 Brothers kill brothers: House of accused bulldozed in Bhopal
Brothers kill brothers: House of accused bulldozed in Bhopal

Singrauli father-son murder case

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his son were killed while they were returning from their relatives’ place. Though it was projected as a road accident, the Singrauli police on Thursday unveiled the mystery following which the house of the accused was demolished on Friday.

Shockingly, the family members were found to be murderers, preliminary investigation indicated. According to police, Ashvini Keshri and his son Sachin Keshri had gone to take money from their relatives in Baidan village in Singrauli district.

The accused Indrabhan Keshri, who is the bother of Ashvini, had taken loan from his brother. Indrabhan is a patwari in nearby village. When Ashvini demanded his money, Indrabhan and his son Ajay refused to pay the amount. Angry, Ashvini and Sachin decided to file the complaint against them at police station.

When they were heading towards the police station on their motorcycle, Indrabhan and Ajay chased them and hit them midway. As two did not stop, Indrabhan and his son rammed their vehicle into motorcycle of Ashvini and Sachin. As a result, Ashvini and Sachin died.

When the police reached the spot they thought it to be an accident. But the family members of the deceased brought the matter to chief minister’s notice. The police received fresh directives for investigation. After investigation, the police came to know that it was a murder. On Friday the police arrested Indrabhan and Ajay, seized their vehicle and their house was bulldozed.

