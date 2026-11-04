Bridge Construction Bill Inflated From ₹7.34 Lakh To ₹40.91 Lakh, EOW Books PWD Officials And Contractor In MP’s Singrauli | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against Public Works Department (PWD) officials and a contractor for manipulating government documents and causing loss to the state exchequer, officials said here on Tuesday.

A bridge with a budget of Rs 574.32 lakh was constructed in Singrauli district by contractor Vijay Kumar Mishra. The final bill for the construction work was Rs 7.37 lakh, which was inflated to Rs 40.91 lakh.

DG Upendra Jain said that the bridge was constructed on the Mayar River. The contractor failed to complete the work on time and the government imposed a penalty of Rs 16.78 lakh for the delay.

To evade the penalty and also to get a higher amount, the then sub-divisional officer Sushil Kumar Mishra and sub-engineer Chandra Shekhar Triwari manipulated the measurement book.

They tore off page number 605 and also manipulated the data written on page number 606 in 2018.

The main objective of the manipulation was to save the contractor from paying the penalty of Rs 16.78 lakh. They made the final payment of Rs 40.91 lakh instead of Rs 7.34 lakh.

The EOW has registered a case against the two officials and the contractor.