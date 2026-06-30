Bride Flees With Gold Jewellery Day After Wedding In MP's Gwalior

Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A newly married woman allegedly fled her husband's house with gold jewellery just a day after the wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Scindia Nagar area under the University police station limits.

According to the groom's family, Jitendra Joshi married Namrata Joshi, a resident of Morena, on June 28. The couple reached Jitendra's home in Gwalior on June 29, where the family was celebrating the wedding.

According to the complaint, everyone in the house went to sleep that night. Around 4 am, the bride allegedly left the house with gold jewellery received during the wedding. The family claimed she escaped by climbing onto a neighbour's terrace and leaving from there.

Read Also 3 Sisters Critically Burnt As LPG Cylinder Leak Triggers Massive Fire In Chhatarpur

When Jitendra woke up in the morning, he found that his wife was missing.

The groom's family has alleged that the incident was a planned fraud and claimed that the bride and her relatives had cheated other families in a similar way by using marriage as a trap. They alleged that one or two other families had also become victims of the same method.

Police said they have received the complaint, seized the CCTV footage and recorded statements from the people involved.

Officials said the matter is being investigated from all angles, and further action will be taken based on the findings.