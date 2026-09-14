BRICS Summit 2026: Iranian President’s Daughter Zahra Pezeshkian Tries MP’s Centuries-Old Bagh Print Art | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A moment of pride emerged for India and Madhya Pradesh at the 'BRICS Bazaar' during the 18th BRICS Summit at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, as Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, showed a deep appreciation for traditional Indian handicrafts.

During her visit, Zahra spent considerable time exploring the Bagh Print stall hosted by renowned master craftsperson Mohammad Bilal Khatri and Kazim Khatri.

Demonstrating a strong interest in eco-friendly block printing, Zahra closely inspected the handmade textiles and inquired specifically about the traditional methods used to create pigments, asking how the signature black colour is naturally derived.

She also took part in a hands-on experience, dipping traditional carved wooden blocks into natural dyes and stamping the fabric herself.

To mark her visit, National Award-winning craftsperson Mohammad Bilal Khatri presented Zahra with a handcrafted Bagh print Angavastram (traditional shawl).

Expressing her gratitude, Zahra praised the intricate artistic process and the rich heritage of Indian textiles.

At the summit's cultural exhibition, Mohammad Bilal Khatri and his brother, State Awardee Mohammad Kazim Khatri, conducted live demonstrations showcasing the centuries-old heritage of Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

"Demonstrating Bagh print on a global platform like the 18th BRICS Summit and connecting international delegates to our roots is a tremendous honour.

Watching global figures engage directly with our craft makes generations of dedicated hard work truly worth it," said Mohammad Bilal Khatri.

Delegates and dignitaries from various visiting nations, including Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Belarus, and Ethiopia, visited the stall, with many using custom 'BRICS' logo wooden blocks to print their own souvenir fabrics.