Brawl At Seoni Checkpost: Fir Lodged After Clash Between Truck Drivers, Rto Staff In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tension flared at the Metewani checkpost in Seoni district on Tuesday night after truck drivers allegedly clashed with Road Transport Office (RTO) staff over the alleged assault of a driver, prompting police to register an FIR against unidentified persons.

The incident took place under the Kurai police station limits when truck drivers allegedly created a ruckus at the RTO checkpost. Angered over the alleged assault of a fellow driver by inspection staff, more than 100 drivers allegedly vandalised and overturned an RTO vehicle.

During the protest, a makeshift hut near the checkpost was set on fire. RTO officials and staff members fled from the spot as tensions escalated.

According to reports, the dispute began around 10 pm while vehicles were being inspected at the checkpost. It was alleged that inspection staff physically assaulted a truck driver, following which other drivers gathered at the spot and staged a protest.

Seoni Superintendent of Police Krishan Lalchandani told Free Press that an FIR had been registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of an RTO sub-inspector. No arrests have been made so far.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) claimed that its drivers were not involved in the incident. The organisation alleged that the clash involved two groups engaged in extorting money from truck drivers.