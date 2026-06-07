Brain Tumour Day: Up To 8,500 Cases Detected Every Year | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Madhya Pradesh, the estimated incidents of brain and Central Nervous System (CNS) tumours is roughly five to 10 cases per lakh. Based on MP’s population of over 8.5 crore, this shows approximately 4,000 to 8,500 new brain tumour cases being diagnosed across the state every year.

Brain tumour cases are on the rise in Madhya Pradesh as they are increasing across India, with over 28,000 to 40,000 new cases diagnosed annually according to ICMR. Brain Tumour Day will be observed on June 8.

The surge is driven by better MRI/CT screening availability and delayed detection, though survival rates have improved by up to 50% due to advancements in neuro-oncology.

Brain tumour cases are indeed showing an upward trend across Madhya Pradesh. However, medical experts attribute this registered "rise" primarily to enhanced accessibility of advanced diagnostic imaging (like high-definition MRIs and CT scans) rather than just a surge in biological risk.

Dr TN Dubey, former vice chancellor of Medical University, Jabalpur, and neurologist, said, “Projectile vomiting in the morning, particularly when accompanied by worsening headaches, is a classic warning sign of increased pressure inside the skull (intracranial pressure).

This occurs when a growing mass—such as a brain tumour—leaves less room in the skull, or blocks the flow of cerebrospinal fluid.”

Dr Shyamji Rawat, HOD, State Cancer Institute, Jabalpur, said, “Diagnoses across the country have risen by roughly 20% to 30% over the last few years.

In Madhya Pradesh, Central Nervous System (CNS) tumours contribute to estimated incidents of five to 10 cases per 100,000 population, which shows a 4,000-8,500 annual rise in MP, while the annual rise in the country is around 40,000.”