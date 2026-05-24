Brain-Dead 42-Year-Old Ayurvedic Doctor’s Donated Organs In Bhopal

Brain-Dead Ayurvedic Doctor’s Organs Donated In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The family of a 42-year-old Ayurvedic doctor from Kerala donated her organs after she was declared brain-stem dead at a private hospital in Bhopal following a brain haemorrhage. She had been working in the city for the past six months.

Police accorded her a farewell with full state honours.

The doctor was admitted to a private hospital in Bhopal after suffering a brain haemorrhage, where doctors later declared her brain-stem dead. Following counselling by the hospital team, the family consented to organ donation.

According to doctors, the entire process was carried out in accordance with guidelines laid down by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO).

The doctor’s liver and one kidney were transplanted into patients admitted to the same hospital, while the other kidney was allocated to a patient at another private hospital in Bhopal.

Dr Rakesh Bharagav, a member of the MP State Advisory Committee for Organ Donation and the MP State Authorization Committee for Organ Donations, said, “The Kerala-based Ayurvedic doctor donated her liver and two kidneys in Bhopal.

The liver and one kidney were transplanted at the same hospital where she was admitted, while the other kidney was allocated to another hospital in Bhopal.”