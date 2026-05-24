 Bhopal Power Cut May 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Brij Colony, Maya Enclave, MP MLA Quarters & More. Check Full List
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Bhopal Power Cut May 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Brij Colony, Maya Enclave, MP MLA Quarters & More. Check Full List

Bhopal residents in several localities will face scheduled power cuts on May 25 due to maintenance and infrastructure work by the electricity department. Supply will remain affected in areas including Karond, Nishatpura, TT Nagar, New Market, Bagli Road and surrounding colonies for durations ranging from two to eight hours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 24, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
Bhopal Power Cut May 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Brij Colony, Maya Enclave, MP MLA Quarters & More. Check Full List
Bhopal Power Cut May 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Brij Colony, Maya Enclave, MP MLA Quarters & More. Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has issued a scheduled power shutdown notice for different areas on 25 May 2026 due to line maintenance work. The power supply will be temporarily stopped in several colonies and localities at different times during the day.

Areas & Timings:

Areas: Brij Colony, Nishatpura Thana, Maya Enclave, Karond Chauraha
Time: 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM
Work: Metro Line Shifting Work

Areas: Nobel Hospital, Fortune Divine City, KNP College, Bagli Road, Fortune Sentoja, Global Ananta, RKDF Medical College, Metro Ashiaana, Eden Park, Paradise Heritage, Haripuram Colony, Opel Height
Time: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM
Work: DTR Replacement Work

Areas: MP MLA Quarters, Jawahar Chowk, North TT Nagar, Gangotri Bhawan, Priyadarshani, Dussehra Maidan
Time: 07:30 AM to 11:30 AM
Work: Line Maintenance Work

Areas: CTO, South TT Nagar, New Market, Hotel Palash, 45 Bungalow
Time: 07:30 AM to 11:30 AM
Work: Line Maintenance Work

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