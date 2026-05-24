Bhopal Power Cut May 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Brij Colony, Maya Enclave, MP MLA Quarters & More. Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has issued a scheduled power shutdown notice for different areas on 25 May 2026 due to line maintenance work. The power supply will be temporarily stopped in several colonies and localities at different times during the day.

Areas & Timings:

Areas: Brij Colony, Nishatpura Thana, Maya Enclave, Karond Chauraha

Time: 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Work: Metro Line Shifting Work

Areas: Nobel Hospital, Fortune Divine City, KNP College, Bagli Road, Fortune Sentoja, Global Ananta, RKDF Medical College, Metro Ashiaana, Eden Park, Paradise Heritage, Haripuram Colony, Opel Height

Time: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Work: DTR Replacement Work

Areas: MP MLA Quarters, Jawahar Chowk, North TT Nagar, Gangotri Bhawan, Priyadarshani, Dussehra Maidan

Time: 07:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Work: Line Maintenance Work

Areas: CTO, South TT Nagar, New Market, Hotel Palash, 45 Bungalow

Time: 07:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Work: Line Maintenance Work