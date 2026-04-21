BPR&D Bats For AI To Make Criminal Justice System Transparent |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a force multiplier in the criminal justice system yet its effective adoption requires capacity building, clear standard operating procedures and human oversight to ensure transparency, accountability and legal defensibility.

This was highlighted in a one-day conference, Use of Artificial Intelligence in Criminal Justice System, held in collaboration with National Judicial Academy (NJA) in Bhopal on Tuesday. The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), under the aegis of Central Academy for Police Training (CAPT), Bhopal, organised the event.

The conference was conducted under the leadership of Alok Ranjan, Director General of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and BPR&D. More than 170 participants, including experts from the judiciary, police, prosecution, forensic science and correctional services, participated.

The proceedings commenced with the opening address by Justice Aniruddha Bose, Director of NJA, along with a special address by Ranjan, who serves as the Director General of NCRB and BPR&D under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The conference highlighted the growing role of AI across the five pillars of the criminal justice system: judiciary, police, prosecution, forensics and correctional administration, while emphasising the need for balanced and responsible use.

Discussions focused on applications such as e-governance, improvement of citizen-centric services and colonisation of administrative processes. Participants also explored predictive policing, facial recognition systems, cyber-forensics and AI-assisted evidence analysis to enhance efficiency, accuracy and decision-making.