Both Rajya Sabha Members From MP Lose Vidhan Sabha Elections | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The outcome of the assembly elections in five states may be encouraging for the BJP, but two Rajya Sabha members from the state, who fought the elections on party tickets, lost their seats.

George Kurian, who fought the election from the Kanjirappali constituency in Kerala, got third place in the seat, which the Congress candidate won.

L Murugan, who fought the election from Avanashi Vidhan Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu, lost to TVK candidate Kamali S.

Although Kurian and Murugan have lost the elections, they will remain the members of the Rajya Sabha, but Kurien's RS membership will end after two months.

The BJP has to decide whether it will send him to the RS from Madhya Pradesh or from Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP does not get any RS seats from the states from where they come.

The party took the decision to send them to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh so that these states can have representatives in the union ministry.