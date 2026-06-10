Booksellers Oppose Online Sale Of School Textbooks | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Local booksellers have expressed strong opposition to private publishers selling school textbooks directly through online platforms, warning that the practice is severely impacting traditional retailers and jeopardising their livelihoods.

Following a meeting of the Booksellers Association on Wednesday, members highlighted the challenges faced by small shop owners who struggle to compete with large online sellers offering higher discounts and attractive commissions.

Association representatives pointed out that local booksellers typically earn less than 40% commission from publishers, whereas online sellers reportedly receive up to 50%, creating a significant disparity.

Shailendra Agrawal, a bookseller and association spokesperson, said the uneven commission structure has made it increasingly difficult for small businesses to survive.

“The growing dominance of online sales threatens the existence of local bookstores, which have long served communities and schools,” he added.

The association has decided to approach the School Education Minister soon, requesting restrictions on online sales of school textbooks to level the playing field and protect the interests of small retailers, ensuring sustainable livelihoods for local booksellers.