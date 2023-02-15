Board Exam: ‘Feeling stressed. What to do?’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): How severe the exam stress is and how deeply it is affecting the children is evident by the fact that a girl student committed suicide before the beginning of her exams in the city two days back. About 500 students call Helpline number of MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) everyday to know how they should overcome stress.

The CBSE Class 12 and 10 examinations began on Wednesday. Practical exams for MPBSE Class 12 and 10 exams also began on Wednesday while the theory exams will begin in March. The helpline number (18002330175) has received 10,000 calls since January 1 this year. Most callers want to know how to keep exam stress at bay.

The MPBSE Helpline director Hemant Sharma told Free Press that the helpline had received 1.17 lakh calls last year. The number of calls shot up almost four times after exam dates were announced. Before announcement of exam dates, the number of calls was 50 per day. It began growing since then and is now around 500 calls per day.

The subject-specific queries are diverted to experts concerned. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Pariksha Pe Charcha had urged students to observe digital fast. Many students want to know how to do it,” Sharma said.

The helpline is open from 8am to 8pm all seven days a week including holidays. Eighteen counsellors are available in three shifts of six hours each to answer the queries of the students. Parents also call up to know how children can stay away from stress.

What students ask

* I am feeling stressed. What to do?

* I don’t remember what I learned.

* How to keep away from electronic gadgets

* Where can I find exam timetable?

* How to prepare for tough subjects

* Blueprint of question papers

* How to manage time

Counsellors’ suggestions

* Do yoga

* Take proper, balanced diet

* Make timetable

* Meditate

* Sleep for 8 hours a day

For parents

* Maintain peace at home

* Don’t pressurise children for marks

