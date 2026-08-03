BMS-Led Protest In Bhopal: Outsourced Workers Seek Equal Pay, EPF, ESI Benefits | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Outsourced employees from across the state, under the banner of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), protested in Bhopal on Sunday, pressing for a 17-point charter of demands, including implementation of the Haryana Model, job security, fair wages and social security.

The protest was held on Ambedkar Maidan in the capital. The protesters submitted a memorandum containing 17 demands addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Employees participating in the agitation demanded that a policy similar to the one in Haryana be implemented for outsourced workers in the state to ensure job security.

They argued that the current system forces them to rely on contractors, compromising their rights. They called for reforms in the contracting system to safeguard employees' interests.

The employees said that despite serving in government schemes and departments for a long time, they have no guarantee of employment and their services can be terminated at any time.

The protesters demanded equal pay for equal work, timely salary payments, social security benefits such as Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees' State Insurance (ESI), and strict adherence to labour laws.

Outsourced employees from the energy department highlighted the hazardous conditions in which they work daily.

They said incidents of employees dying or suffering serious injuries in electrical accidents were frequently reported, yet affected families would often fail to receive adequate financial assistance or protection.

The employees demanded accident insurance, fair compensation and safe working conditions.