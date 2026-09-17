BMC Sealing Drive May Remain On Hold In Bhopal As Supreme Court Hearing Deferred | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) sealing drive against illegal commercial establishments operating in residential areas may remain on hold until the next hearing of the Supreme Court.

The hearing scheduled for Sept 15 was deferred as the judge was on leave, and a fresh date has not yet been announced.

BMC officials indicated that the drive may also not resume immediately amid the ongoing festival season, when markets and several establishments in residential areas continue to operate.

The action was initiated following the Supreme Court's Aug 5 directive concerning commercial activities in residential areas.

According to BMC records, around 62,000 commercial establishments have been identified for scrutiny, but notices were issued to only 8,084 establishments.

The BMC carried out sealing action for three days before suspending the drive following protests by traders. Residents have alleged that several establishments sealed during the campaign have since reopened.

The BMC has submitted its action-taken report to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, residents have submitted documents questioning the manner and extent of the municipal action.

Of the approximately 62,000 establishments identified, notices were issued to only about 13%.

Action was subsequently taken against around 190 establishments. Residents have also raised questions over the lack of fresh verification of establishments that were closed during the drive.

The next Supreme Court hearing is expected to determine the future course of the BMC's action.