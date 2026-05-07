BMC New Headquarters Faces Scrutiny Over Cost Escalation; Opposition Alleges ₹30 Crore Corruption | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) new headquarters has come under scrutiny after the project cost reportedly escalated from the approved Rs 44 crore to Rs 73 crore, prompting the Opposition to allege corruption of nearly Rs 30 crore.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated Atal Bhawan on Thursday. During the inauguration ceremony, Mayor Malti Rai and Yadav said the total expenditure on the project was Rs 73 crore.

Originally proposed at Rs 22 crore in 2019-20, the project cost was revised several times before being approved at Rs 44 crore by the Mayor-in-Council (MIC) and the Corporation Council. However, officials admitted that no proposal for expenditure beyond Rs 44 crore was ever placed before either the Council or the MIC.

According to BMC officials, around Rs 44 crore was spent on construction of the main structure, while the remaining Rs 29 crore was spent on furniture, lifts, CCTV cameras, electrical infrastructure, cable work, a geothermal plant, a sub-station and a 6,000 sq ft cafeteria under separate budgetary heads.

BMC Leader of Opposition Shabhista Zaki questioned the expenditure and alleged corruption of nearly Rs 30 crore. Zaki also claimed that no resolution was passed in the Council to increase the project cost to Rs 73 crore.

Speaking to Free Press, BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain clarified that the additional expenditure was approved under separate departmental heads and therefore was not placed before the Council for approval.

Mayor seeks land for council hall, CM defers

Mayor Malti Rai, during her welcome address, pointed out the absence of a council hall in the new building and requested land adjacent to the premises belonging to the PWD for its construction.

Bhopal Collector Priyank Mishra told Free Press that regarding the demand for land for the proposed council hall, the Chief Minister had instructed officials to examine all possible options.