BMC, District Administration Ignore Illegal Construction At Khanugaon Upper Lake

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Kaliasot River bed and Kaliasot–Kerwa dam catchment, it is now the turn for illegal construction at Upper Lake in Khanugaon where residential as well as commercial activities are carried on the way of VIP Road.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) as well as the district administration has turned a blind eye on the illegal construction in range of 50 meter from Full Tank Level (FTL) at Upper Lake in Khanugaon.

As per National Green Tribunal (NGT) parameters, in case of river bed the distance shall be 33.30 meter but in case of Upper Lake, it should be 50 meter limit. NGT, in 2016, had ordered to remove illegal constructions within the range of 50 meter from Full Tank Level (FTL).

According to NGT advocate Om Shankar Shrivastava, as per the NGT order against illegal constructions within 33.30 meter from River bed, such illegal construction of Khanugaon which is almost in Upper Lake, should be taken seriously by administration.

“There is rule of 50 meter from Full Tank Level (FTL) for matter of Khanugaon. So far, nothing concrete has been done for removal of illegal constructions within range of 50 meter of FTL. Neither the BMC nor the District administration takes it seriously,” he added.

Meanwhile, BMC’s Lake Conservation Officer Santosh Gupta confirmed that there is rule of 50 meter limit from FTL of Upper Lake and the BMC would take action against illegal constructions in Khanugaon located in Upper Lake within this range of 50 meter. “NGT had once ordered removal of illegal constructions in this range,” he said.

According to Bairagarh SDM Aditya Jain, the administration will take action against illegal constructions of Khanugaon within the 50 meter limit from FTL of Upper Lake. “We will look into the matter updating the previous records of illegal constructions in Khanugaon which is in Upper Lake,” he added.

