BMC, CPA, PWD miss deadline; lock horns over road repair in Bhopal

Bhopal: It’s been nearly a week that the November 30 deadline set by chief secretary SR Mohanty for road repair has passed but the city thoroughfares are far from showing any signs of bettering.

The agencies responsible for road maintenance were told to take up all necessary repair and construction work before the deadline, however, a number of roads in the state capital continue to be pathetic state. The officials though claim that repair on only 200 kilometers of roads in city has to be taken up, however, the ground reality is different from what the authorities maintain.

In the state capital there are three agencies - Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), Public Works Department (PWD) and the Capital Project Administration (CPA) - responsible for the road construction, repair and maintenance. Conflict over the jurisdiction of these three agencies is also one of the major reasons for failing to meet the deadline. The three agencies have locked horns over the repair as BMC has dug up roads maintained by CPA and PWD for civil work to be repaired.

The conditions of BMC roads are worst in city and only 50 per cent of the dilapidated stretches have been repaired till date. While it has failed to repair its own roads, it has even to take up repair of the CPA and PWD roads which it had dug for laying water pipeline and sewage works.

As per the BMC officials, the civic body has to maintain around 710 kilometers of city roads. Out of this, nearly 170 kms in deplorable state but no work on these dilapidated stretches has been taken up till date.

CPA only has to maintain around 20 kilometers of roads, even these stretches are in bad shape as the municipal corporation is carrying out sewage and water pipeline works. The BMC after completing its civil work on CPA’s 10-kms roads will have to initiate repair work. CAP authorities said that they will either have to issue notice to BMC for the loss or they have to maintain the roads.

Of the three agencies, only PWD has performed well. The department responsible for maintaining 152 kilometers city roads has been able repaired around 150 kms stretch. The 20 kilometers could not be repaired as BMC has dug up roads and has refused to repair.

BMC has to maintain 3879 kilometers of roads in city. Nearly 700 km stretch reportedly got damaged in rains. 194 kms stretch in worst condition. The civic body took up repair work but still 130 kms stretch is left. Major damaged portions of the roads maintained by CPA and PWD have been repaired.

CPA superintending engineer Ajay Shrivastav said, “We have only 94 kilometers of roads in Bhopal. All our damaged roads have been repaired, but the roads that were dug up for the BMC,s projects are to be repaired by the civic body. If they fail to repair it, we will issue notice.

PWD engineer in chief RK Mehra said the department maintain 152 kilometers of the roads and so far has repaired our 150 kms stretch. Some portions of our roads have not been repaired as BMC is carrying out pipeline and sewage work, he added.

BMC commissioner B Vijay Dutta said, the road repair work is underway and Rs 35 crores has been sanctioned for it. The CPA and PWD roads which have got damaged due to civil workl will be repaired by the civic body, said Dutta.