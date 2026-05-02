 BMC Clears 70-Year-Old Settlement At Polytechnic Square, Heavy Police Deployed
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BMC Clears 70-Year-Old Settlement At Polytechnic Square, Heavy Police Deployed

Bhopal Municipal Corporation began an anti-encroachment drive near Manas Bhawan at Polytechnic Square on Saturday, with heavy police deployment and strict barricading in place. Movement has been restricted, and media access limited. Around 27 families are being relocated. The 70-year-old settlement is being cleared by a team of 95 officials, with water cannons deployed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 02, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
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BMC Clears 70-Year-Old Settlement At Polytechnic Square, Heavy Police Deployed |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation began removal of encroachment drive near Manas Bhawan located at Polytechnic Square on Saturday.

Due to the same, police have sealed the entire area with barricades and stopped all movement in and around the site.

Residents have locked their homes and handed over responsibility for their belongings to the police. 

Around 27 families are being relocated to Bhauri, Kalkheda, and Malikhedi. The settlement, which is nearly 70 years old, is being cleared with a team of 95 officials and staff deployed for the operation.

Due to the anti-encroachment drive, heavy police force has been deployed on the road from Polytechnic Square to the CM House. 

Strict barricading has been put in place, and entry of media personnel and the public has been restricted.

Water cannons have also been brought in as a precaution to handle any possible unrest. 

The demolition of slums located behind Manas Bhawan has started, with the entire area under tight security and constant monitoring by the police.

Further details are awaited.

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