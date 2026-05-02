BMC Clears 70-Year-Old Settlement At Polytechnic Square, Heavy Police Deployed |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation began removal of encroachment drive near Manas Bhawan located at Polytechnic Square on Saturday.

Due to the same, police have sealed the entire area with barricades and stopped all movement in and around the site.

Residents have locked their homes and handed over responsibility for their belongings to the police.

Around 27 families are being relocated to Bhauri, Kalkheda, and Malikhedi. The settlement, which is nearly 70 years old, is being cleared with a team of 95 officials and staff deployed for the operation.

Due to the anti-encroachment drive, heavy police force has been deployed on the road from Polytechnic Square to the CM House.

Strict barricading has been put in place, and entry of media personnel and the public has been restricted.

Water cannons have also been brought in as a precaution to handle any possible unrest.

The demolition of slums located behind Manas Bhawan has started, with the entire area under tight security and constant monitoring by the police.

Further details are awaited.