BMC Budget 2022-23: Bhopal civic body offers peanuts for women safety, cow protection

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed insignificant budget for women security and cow protection. For women safety and sanitation only Rs 1.60 Crore has been allocated.

The Municipal Corporation Budget 2022-23 presented on Wednesday has insignificant provision for conservation and protection of Upper Lake and other lakes in the city also, for this the civic body has provided Rs 2 Crore. However, it has reserved Rs 9 crore for beautification of lakes sites and removing encroachments near them. The municipal body has allocated Rs 140 crore for development of the commercial complexes in the city, while Rs 26 crore will be spent on reconstruction and redevelopment of BRTS. As much as Rs 2 crore has been allocated for new signals at different spots in the city along with this Rs 7 crore for transportation, footpath, central verges and cross road construction.

Only Rs 1 Crore has been allocated for plantation drive. Budget of Rs 2 Crore has been given for Heritage works in the city, by the civic body.

Development of self seeding portal by integrating it with all the government websites and Apps, one citizen app and one bill for all services of one Property will also be aimed this year, as the budget suggests

Speaking to Free Press on this budget, Sparsh Dwivedi, founder and president, Dream Bhopal Green Bhopal foundation said, “It is an encouraging step to keep a provision for plantation on miyawaki technique for government RWAs and Semi government offices, which is surely a welcoming a step for maintaining green cover for the city. Also the provision made under swachh Bharat mission will also give impetus towards the swachhta mission and surely impact the swacchta rating positively”.

Upper Lake Bhopal | FP

Amrit Scheme 2.0: Rs 250 Crore has been allotted under which Drinking water network would be developed and Water Treatment Plants will be constructed.

Housing: Rs 300 crore has been allotted by the civic body under Housing for All scheme. Rs 6.15 crore has been allotted for housing to BMC employees, while Doss Houses will be operated and maintained with Rs 2.5 crore of the budget.

Swachh Bharat Mission’: The civic body has allocated Rs 20 crore to spend on the BMC’s headquarters. It has allocated Rs 25 crore for ‘Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0’ and Rs 13 crore have been allocated for maintenance and operation of processing plant under ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’.Besides, Rs 35 crore has been allotted for beautification and maintenance under Swachh Bharat Mission. For Biodiversity works Rs 1 Crore has been allotted in this budget.

Sewage waste & management: A sum of Rs 20 crore has been allocated for sewage operations and for other machines and tools for different wards/zones. Only Rs 1 Crore have been given each for organic waste management and harmful waste management. Adampur incinerator will be maintained with Rs 6 Crore of the total budget. To procure new CNG vehicles for door to door collection Rs 10 Crore has been allotted.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:07 PM IST