BMC budget 2022-23: Bhopal civic body hike water cess, garbage disposal charge

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has increased water charges and solid waste disposal charges in the annual budget presented on Wednesday, although no changes have been effected in the property tax.

As per the budget water and solid waste disposal charges for slum dwellers will remain unchanged (Rs 30 per month).

For other sections of people water charges for those having property in the area less than 2400 sq. feet has been increased by Rs 30 per month. With this hike water charges will be Rs 210 per month, which earlier was Rs 180 per month. Thus, there is an increase of 16.66% hike in the water charges.

The civic body has also increased solid waste disposal charges by 100% for property in the area less than 2400 sq feet. The new charges would be Rs 60 per month which earlier was Rs 30 per month.

Similarly, those having property in more than 2400 sq feet area will have to pay water charge at Rs 300 per month and solid waste disposal charge at Rs 90 per month.

BMC has estimated Rs. 3104.18 crore as income and the same amount as its expenditure.

The civic body has allocated Rs 20 crore to spend on the BMC’s headquarters. It has allocated Rs 25 crore for ‘Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0’ and Rs 13 crore have been allocated for maintenance and operation of processing plant under ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’.

A sum of Rs 20 crore has been allocated for sewage operations and for other machines and tools for different wards/zones.

Development of self seeding portal by integrating it with all the government websites and Apps, one citizen app and one bill for all services of one Property will also be aimed this year, as the budget suggests.

As much as Rs 2 crore has been allocated for new signals at different spots in the city along with this Rs 7 crore for transportation, footpath, central verges and cross road construction.

Rs 300 crore has been allotted by the civic body for Housing for All scheme and Rs 90000000 has been reserved for beautification of lakes and removing encroachments near them.

The Doss Houses will be operated and maintained with Rs 25000000 of the budget.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:06 PM IST