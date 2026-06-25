Blind Women Cricketers From MP Await Premiere Of Film On Their Journey | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Blind women cricketers from Madhya Pradesh are eagerly awaiting the release of Dekh Le India, a film based on India's first Blind Women's National Cricket Team.

Three players from the state—Sushma Patel, Sunita Sarathe and Priya Keer—feature in the film.

Produced in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Odia, the film is directed by Shanti Mohan and Mukund Moorthy.

It chronicles how members of the blind women's cricket team overcame socio-economic hardships, language barriers and visual impairment to represent the country on the international stage.

Sushma, a resident of Naniadhana village in Damoh district, recalled being interviewed for the film.

"The crew also visited my village to speak with my parents," she said. "In our village, girls are married off after Class 10. It was very difficult for me to step out of the village and pursue cricket."

Sushma said she especially wants her father, a farmer, to watch the film.

Sunita Sarathe, from Nayagaon in Narmadapuram district, said she had overcome several challenges in life.

"I am blind. My father was a farm labourer. People used to pity me," she said.

She expressed hope that the film would inspire people facing any kind of challenge to work hard and realise their dreams.