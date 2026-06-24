Blind Murder Cracked: Man Killed For Resisting Sexual Advances; Accused Held After A Month | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Katara Hills police have cracked a month-old blind murder case, arresting a man who allegedly killed another man for resisting his sexual advances.

Police on Tuesday arrested Ajay Singh Mewada, a resident of Misrod, in connection with the murder of Rajesh Rai, a resident of Mandideep.

According to Katara Hills police station in-charge Sunil Dubey, a highly decomposed body was found near the Ecological Park on the Jhagaria Highway on May 29.

The body, believed to be around five days old, was later identified as Rajesh Rai. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

As the victim’s mobile phone was missing from the spot, police tracked the device through its IMEI number and found that it was being used with another SIM card.

The person using the handset told police that he had purchased it from Ajay. When questioned, Ajay claimed that he had obtained the phone from another person. However, technical evidence established that Ajay was present at the crime scene at the time of the incident.

During interrogation, Ajay allegedly confessed to the crime. Police said the accused told investigating officers that he met Rajesh on the highway on the day of the incident.

Rajesh was sitting alone, eating food and had consumed alcohol. Ajay befriended him on the pretext of asking for an address. After sharing food with Rajesh, Ajay overpowered him and dragged him under a culvert while attempting to force sexual advances.

Ajay was enraged when the victim resisted. He allegedly grabbed Rajesh by the hair and repeatedly smashed his head against a stone, killing him on the spot.

Habitual of same-sex relations

During police interrogation, the accused revealed that he is habituated to engaging in same-sex relations and, before the incident, had roamed around the New Market and VIP Road areas in search of someone.

Police investigation has revealed that the accused, Ajay Singh Mewada, had earlier been sent to jail for alleged sexual misconduct with another young man. He had remained in jail for nearly three months in that case.