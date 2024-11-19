 Blame Game On: Problem Remains Intact; Bumpy Ride For Devotees To MP's Bhojpur Temple
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBlame Game On: Problem Remains Intact; Bumpy Ride For Devotees To MP's Bhojpur Temple

Blame Game On: Problem Remains Intact; Bumpy Ride For Devotees To MP's Bhojpur Temple

No road till Bangrasia trisection

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 07:59 AM IST
article-image
Bhojpur temple |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The stretch of Bangrasia Road from 11-Mills to Bhojpur temple is in a dilapidated state. Located 23 kilometres from Bhopal, the Bhojpur temple is an ASI-protected monument, which draws tourists in large numbers.

However, the road is bumpy that causes inconvenience to visitors. The problem for riders begins after taking a turn towards Bhojpur Road from NH-12, which is 11-km stretch. There is almost no road till Bangrasia trisection. From there, the road gets better yet its condition is not up to the mark.

According to Public Works Department, one part of the road is in Bhopal district and other part is in Raisen district. The tenders have been approved and forest department has given permission to cut trees for 4-lane construction.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: EOW Launches Investigation Into ₹100-Crore Purchase Into Interactive Panels For...
article-image

About 1,200 trees have to cut. “Forest department only gives NOC but final permission is given by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). We only issue NOC, which we have given.” DFO Obedullaganj Hemant Raikwar said, “It is a matter of transfer of forest land for road construction and central government takes final decision.”

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'My Concern Is State's Health, I Will Fight For You Until..' Says Former CM & Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'My Concern Is State's Health, I Will Fight For You Until..' Says Former CM & Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray
'Tiring & Frustrating': Dilip Joshi Breaks Silence On Reports Of Ugly Fight With Asit Modi On TMKOC Sets
'Tiring & Frustrating': Dilip Joshi Breaks Silence On Reports Of Ugly Fight With Asit Modi On TMKOC Sets
US Detains Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Gangster Lawrence, In California Amid India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions
US Detains Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Gangster Lawrence, In California Amid India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions
Greece To Repay Chunk Of Bailout Debt Early & Touts Recovery Amid Anger Over Cost Of Living
Greece To Repay Chunk Of Bailout Debt Early & Touts Recovery Amid Anger Over Cost Of Living

However, municipal commissioner Harendra Narayan said he was not aware any file pending regarding this matter in BMC. Area MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “A four lane-road has to be constructed and a Delhi-based construction company has been given tender but due to some technical issue, it has not been executed.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Government Sanctions One National Annual Increment To Retired Government Employees

MP Government Sanctions One National Annual Increment To Retired Government Employees

MP Updates: MP Pre-Board Exams For 10th, 12th From Jan 16; ₹397.54 Crore Proposal To Centre To...

MP Updates: MP Pre-Board Exams For 10th, 12th From Jan 16; ₹397.54 Crore Proposal To Centre To...

Bhopal: Life Imprisonment To Man For Killing ASI

Bhopal: Life Imprisonment To Man For Killing ASI

Blame Game On: Problem Remains Intact; Bumpy Ride For Devotees To MP's Bhojpur Temple

Blame Game On: Problem Remains Intact; Bumpy Ride For Devotees To MP's Bhojpur Temple

Madhya Pradesh: UAD Eyes Winter Assembly Session To Table Fire Safety Bill

Madhya Pradesh: UAD Eyes Winter Assembly Session To Table Fire Safety Bill