Blame Game On: Problem Remains Intact; Bumpy Ride For Devotees To MP's Bhojpur Temple

Bhojpur temple |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The stretch of Bangrasia Road from 11-Mills to Bhojpur temple is in a dilapidated state. Located 23 kilometres from Bhopal, the Bhojpur temple is an ASI-protected monument, which draws tourists in large numbers.

However, the road is bumpy that causes inconvenience to visitors. The problem for riders begins after taking a turn towards Bhojpur Road from NH-12, which is 11-km stretch. There is almost no road till Bangrasia trisection. From there, the road gets better yet its condition is not up to the mark.

According to Public Works Department, one part of the road is in Bhopal district and other part is in Raisen district. The tenders have been approved and forest department has given permission to cut trees for 4-lane construction.

About 1,200 trees have to cut. “Forest department only gives NOC but final permission is given by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). We only issue NOC, which we have given.” DFO Obedullaganj Hemant Raikwar said, “It is a matter of transfer of forest land for road construction and central government takes final decision.”

However, municipal commissioner Harendra Narayan said he was not aware any file pending regarding this matter in BMC. Area MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “A four lane-road has to be constructed and a Delhi-based construction company has been given tender but due to some technical issue, it has not been executed.”