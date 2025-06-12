BKS Puts State Govt On Notice, Seeks Moong & Urad Procurement At MSP | FP Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has given an ultimatum to the state government stating that if it did not send a proposal to central government for purchasing moong- urad at the support price till Saturday then they would gherao the CM House.

In a press conference on Thursday, BKS state president Kamal Singh Anjana accused the government of cheating and doing injustice to the farmers.

He said, “When the All India delegation of BKS called on Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, it was assured of an immediate approval to the proposal of the Madhya Pradesh government for buying moong urad at the support price.”

He said that the state government should immediately send the proposal to the central government.

He added, “the state delegation met the Chief Minister (Mohan Yadav) and put forth the demand of farmers but nothing has been done so far.”

‘Moong purchase on MSP in UP’

BKS leader Raghavendra Singh Patel, in Jabalpur, said, “On the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh government, the Union Agriculture Ministry has issued an order to buy moong at the support price and has set up 140 purchase centers. The moong purchase will also start at those centers from Saturday.”