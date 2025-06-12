 BKS Puts State Govt On Notice, Seeks Moong & Urad Procurement At MSP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBKS Puts State Govt On Notice, Seeks Moong & Urad Procurement At MSP

BKS Puts State Govt On Notice, Seeks Moong & Urad Procurement At MSP

Says if proposal not sent to Central govt till Saturday, CM House will be gheraoed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
BKS Puts State Govt On Notice, Seeks Moong & Urad Procurement At MSP | FP Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has given an ultimatum to the state government stating that if it did not send a proposal to central government for purchasing moong- urad at the support price till Saturday then they would gherao the CM House.

In a press conference on Thursday, BKS state president Kamal Singh Anjana accused the government of cheating and doing injustice to the farmers.

He said, “When the All India delegation of BKS called on Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, it was assured of an immediate approval to the proposal of the Madhya Pradesh government for buying moong urad at the support price.”

Read Also
Bhopal: BMC Loses ₹10L/Month As Parking Mafia Thrive
article-image

He said that the state government should immediately send the proposal to the central government.

FPJ Shorts
Electric Vehicle Production May Be Hit As China Tightens Export Rules
Electric Vehicle Production May Be Hit As China Tightens Export Rules
Vikrant Massey Clarifies Co-Pilot Clive Kunder, Who Died In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Was Not His Cousin But A Family Friend
Vikrant Massey Clarifies Co-Pilot Clive Kunder, Who Died In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Was Not His Cousin But A Family Friend
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Has History Of Technical Issues Globally
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Has History Of Technical Issues Globally
Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling & Refunds; Check Full List Here
Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling & Refunds; Check Full List Here

He added, “the state delegation met the Chief Minister (Mohan Yadav) and put forth the demand of farmers but nothing has been done so far.”

‘Moong purchase on MSP in UP’

BKS leader Raghavendra Singh Patel, in Jabalpur, said, “On the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh government, the Union Agriculture Ministry has issued an order to buy moong at the support price and has set up 140 purchase centers. The moong purchase will also start at those centers from Saturday.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Post Murder Burqa-Clad Sonam Reached Indore & Hid Here For 14 Days

Post Murder Burqa-Clad Sonam Reached Indore & Hid Here For 14 Days

PM’s ‘Mini Brazil’ Budding Football Stars Cry Foul Over Ruined Ground; Proposal For Shahdol...

PM’s ‘Mini Brazil’ Budding Football Stars Cry Foul Over Ruined Ground; Proposal For Shahdol...

Mastermind(‘s) Raj: Planned Murder 11 Days Before Marriage; Read The Modus Operandi Here

Mastermind(‘s) Raj: Planned Murder 11 Days Before Marriage; Read The Modus Operandi Here

After Ahmadabad Tragedy, Madhya Pradesh BJP, Congress Cancel All Events

After Ahmadabad Tragedy, Madhya Pradesh BJP, Congress Cancel All Events

BKS Puts State Govt On Notice, Seeks Moong & Urad Procurement At MSP

BKS Puts State Govt On Notice, Seeks Moong & Urad Procurement At MSP