BJP's State Unit President Hemant Khandelwal Playing Role Of Coordinator Among Old Hands Of BJP | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal is playing the role of a coordinator two and a half years before the assembly elections.

Khandelwal is personally coordinating with the old hands of the party, and as part of his programme, he recently organised a meeting between Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

According to sources, the three leaders discussed the issue of working together, and the impact of the meeting was visible soon after it took place.

A supporter of Chouhan, Ravi Malviya, was appointed as the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Backward Classes and Minorities Finance and Development Corporation.

Similarly, another supporter of Chouhan, Rakesh Jadon, was appointed deputy chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Board.

The coordination was also visible on Monday when the BJP was celebrating the outcome of the assembly elections in five states, and most of the party leaders participated in the function.

Apart from Yadav and Chouhan, two deputy chief ministers, Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Shukla; Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya; and former state party president VD Sharma participated in the event. Khandelwal called them up to join the celebrations.

Khandelwal is making efforts to maintain a balance between Yadav and Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar.

Tomar's influence was also apparent in the political appointments, because many leaders from the Gwalior-Chambal region got political appointments.

According to sources, Khandelwal is also trying to narrow down the chasm between Yadav and Vijayvargiya, whose silence at the recently organised BJP meetings indicated it.

Khandelwal is also working hard to bring the party leaders together so one does not become an enemy to another.

He has also launched a campaign to soothe the anger among those who are unhappy with the party.

Khandelwal is personally meeting the dissatisfied leaders of the party and organising their meetings with those with whom they are angry. Khandel wants to stop the internal squabbling in the party before the elections.