BJP's State Executive Committee Set Up; Announcement Soon | Representative pic

Bhopal ( Madhya Pradesh ): The BJP has formed its state executive committee. The party's central leadership has approved the list comprising the names of the office-bearers of the committee and sent it to the state organisation.

The party may issue it in two or three days. This time, several leaders may find themselves out of the state committee.

The central leaders have advised their state counterparts to keep the limited number of members in it.

The central leadership's instructions were clear -- there should not be more than the fixed number of members -- which were kept in mind at the time of appointing the members.

According to the BJP's constitution, there will be 106 members in the committee. The number of special invitee and permanent invitee members should also be less than what it was earlier.

At present, besides 187 members, there are 52 permanent invitee and 224 special invitee members in the committee. Consequently, the number of members has shot up to 463.

When BJP's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal prepared the list, he reduced the number of members.

The total number of MPs and MLAs of the BJP is 201. So, several MPs and legislators will be out of the executive committee.

The number of women will be 33%. The party has chosen these members to maintain the regional balance.

To check resentment among the leaders in the party, the supporters of some senior leaders have been included in the committee.

Most of the leaders, who have been appointed to the corporations and boards, are kept out of the committee.