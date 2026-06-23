BJP's State Executive Committee Announced, 13 Ministers Kept Out | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal announced the party's executive committee on Tuesday.

Khandelwal took one year to announce the names of its members. The committee consists of 106 members, 41 permanent invitee members, and more than 100 special invitee members.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya, ministers from the state cabinet Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, and Rakesh Singh, and other leaders have been included in the committee.

Thirteen ministers have been kept out of it. Among the ministers, Karan Singh Verma, Praddhuman Singh Tomar, Nagar Singh Chouhan, Rakesh Shukla, Dharmendra Lodhi, Gautam Tetwal, Dileep Jaiswal, Narayan Singh Pawar, Narendra Patel, Lakhan Patel, Radha Singh, Pratima Bagri, and Dileep Ahirwar are out of the committee.

The permanent invitee members in the committee include Kaptan Singh Solanki, Satyanarayan Jatiya, Suresh Pachouri, and Deepak Saxena.

All divisional in-charges, district in-charges, heads of various morchas, and the coordinators of various cells have been included as special invitee members.

In comparison to last year, the party has reduced the committee by 200 members. As a result, several MPs and legislators are out of the committee.

According to the party's state general secretary Rahul Kothari, 33% of women have been included in the executive committee.

People belonging to all castes and communities have found a place in it. The first meeting of the executive committee will be held in Orchha on July 15. Some more BJP leaders may be included in the committee as special invitee members.