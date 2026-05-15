BJP's Action Against Leaders Defying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Appeal Looks Biased | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The action of the BJP organisation and the government against those who are defying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to cut fuel consumption looks biased.

The party removed the district president of the Bhind Kisan Morcha, Sajjan Singh Yadav, from his position for taking out a huge car rally.

The chief minister's office issued a notice of the chairman of the MP Textbook Corporation, Saubhgya Singh, and stripped him of his responsibilities.

Nevertheless, the party is not acting against others for defying Modi's appeal. Chairman of the Singrauli Development Authority (SDA), Veerendra Goyal, reached the spot to take an oath with a fleet of cars.

Similarly, the chairperson of the Women's Commission, Rekha Yadav, reached Chhatarpur with a cavalcade.

Although Yadav was riding an e-vehicle, her supporters were following her in diesel or petrol cars.

BJP legislator Preetam Lodhi also took out a car rally from Pichchore to Karera on May 12.

Tourism minister Dharmendra Lodhi reached Khandwa with a fleet of cars. Some politicians reached the offices, where they took an oath, riding e-vehicles, but their supporters followed them in petrol and diesel cars. But the BJP is keeping mum after acting against two leaders.

The BJP's state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, said the party was taking cognisance of each case about which the organisation had informed the central leadership and would mull over an action in the coming days.