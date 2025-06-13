 BJP Working For Public Welfare Under PM’s Leadership: Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla
There is no dearth of development work in Khurai, and the eligible people are getting the benefits of the government schemes

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 09:16 PM IST
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge minister of the district Rajendra Shukla has said the BJP government at the centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has done numerous works for the public welfare.

There is no dearth of development work in Khurai, and the eligible people are getting the benefits of the government schemes. Shukla made the statement at a meeting with the BJP office-bearers in Khurai on Wednesday.

He referred to a quote of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who said one day the Lotus, the BJP's symbol, would bloom. According to Shukla, it has happened, and the BJP has formed governments in 11 states.

The party’s image has become clean under Modi’s leadership, he said, adding that the country has become the fourth economic power in the world. "There was a time when people in villages used to collect money to send ailing persons to hospital," he said.

Some of them used to survive, and a few others used to lose their lives, but now the situation has changed, and everyone is getting health facilities at home, he said. The BJP government has spent more than ₹9,000 crore to provide free health services to the people, he said.

