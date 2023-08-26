BJP Welcomes New Entrants Into Its Fold | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP gave membership to new entrants after they dialled the membership number 7000230230. The new entrants were welcomed by state co-ordinator for BJP’s election management committee and Union minister Narendra Snigh Tomar and BJP state president VD Sharma and others.

The membership was given during ‘Mann Mein Modi’ programme held under the aegis of BJP’s membership drive in the city on Friday. In his address, Tomar said the BJP has risen above dynasty, casteism, regionalism and works for nationalism.

There are many political parties which work on the basis of regionalism, capitalism, dynasty system, casteism but BJP works for nationalism only. Tomar said history is testimony that whenever any change or revolution came in the country it was led by youths.

In this connection, he reckoned the names of Jagatguru Shankracharya, Swami Vivekananda, martyr Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekar Azad, Pandit Ramprasad Bismil, and others.

He asserted that when the country was going through change in 2014, it was the youths who played an important role in crowning Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.

Taking on Congress, he stated that the age of Congress increased as it is the oldest party in the country but its mind has not developed. Talking about the success of Chandrayan 3, VD Sharma said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who showed the path of progress and prosperity to the country.