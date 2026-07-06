BJP To Send Single Name Of Narottam For Datia By-Poll | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP's central election committee is going to take a decision in two or three days on the by-elections being held across the country. A by-election is going to take place in the Datia Vidhan Sabha constituency in MP.

The name of the party candidate from Datia will be announced in Delhi. According to sources, the state committee will send a single name for the Datia constituency and that is of Narottam Mishra.

The Election Commission issued a notification for the Datia by-election on Monday, and the candidates will be able to file their nominations until July 13. The voting will take place on July 30.

Mishra visited Bhopal and met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the party's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal.

There was no other candidate from the BJP other than Mishra for the Datia by-election. Nor has any BJP leader sought ticket.

Congress sets up panel of 3 names

The Congress has constituted a panel consisting of three names for the Datia Vidhan Sabha by-election and sent it to the party high command.

MPCC president Jitu Patwari will speak to the party high command in Delhi after holding discussions with other leaders.

The panel consists of the names of Shobha Bharti, wife of former legislator Rajendra Bharti, Ghanshyam Singh and Awdhesh Nayak.