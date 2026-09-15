BJP To Launch Month-Long Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan From PM Modi's Birthday On Sept 17 In MP's Sehore | FP photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): School Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh has said the BJP will launch 'Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan' from September 17 to October 17.

The campaign aims to take the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 25 years in public live.

Singh made the state at a press conference at BJP office in Sehore on Monday.

Modi has been serving the nation at chief minister since October 7, 2001 and as Prime Minister since May 26, 2014.

The government has launched several welfare schemes, like allotting houses to the poor, cleanliness, social security, women empowerment, and health, the minister said.

The state will celebrate Modi's birthday, which falls on September 17 as 'Sewa Diwas', he said, adding that the party will organise blood donation camps and other welfare activities.

The party will organise a programme, Ashirward Ka Diya, at a;; 71, 930 booths, he said.

According to the programme, each family will light a lamp to express gratitude to the Prime Minister for his public service.

District party in charge Vikas Virani, Ashta legislator Gopal Engineer, and others were present in the press conference.