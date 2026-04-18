BJP To Launch Akrosh Rally In Bhopal Against Congress On April 20

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is getting ready to launch an agitation against the opposition after the defeat of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Bill) in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The party will organise an 'Akrosh rally' at Lal Parade Ground on Monday for which the party is calling its women workers to the venue from across the state.

The party leaders will also hold press conferences to show the Congress as anti-women. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the party's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal will hold a press conference against the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill on Sunday.

The party will also hold press conferences and demonstrations in divisions and districts against the Congress.

Singhar tells BJP to stop show-off in name of women

The Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, Umang Singhar, has reacted to the BJP's decision to launch an agitation after the defeat of the Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam in the Lok Sabha, demanding the ruling party stop showing off in the name of women.

According to Singhar, there has not been any appointment in the Women's Commission for six years, and over 30,000 cases are pending. The BJP has adopted an unconstitutional method to amend the Constitution, and the opposition is united over the issue, Singhar said.