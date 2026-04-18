BJP To Hold Meet With District In-Charges Every Month; CM Mohan Yadav And BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal Review The Work |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal reviewed the work of the party's district heads on Friday.

Khandelwal decided to review the work the district heads every month, for which meetings would be held with them.

Together with the monthly meetings, tiffin meetings will also be held in districts where the party leaders and workers will take lunch, Khandelwal said.

At the meeting, Yadav said the government's schemes and the work of the party should be taken to the people together through the party workers. Khandelwal advised the in-charges to visit the polling booths and monitor the functioning of the organisation in districts.

CM lauds district innovations under Sankalp Se Samadhan drive

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has lauded the innovations and initiatives undertaken in the district under the Sankalp Se Samadhan (Resolution to Solution) campaign, describing them as exemplary for other districts.

Chief Minister Yadav held discussions with Collector Shivam Verma and sought detailed information on health check-up and treatment camps, as well as the special drive for resolving revenue-related cases organised during the campaign.

Collector Verma presented an overview of the work carried out and the innovations implemented in the district.

Yadav was addressing a state-level review meeting held via video conferencing. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and collectors from across the state.