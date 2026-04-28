BJP To Hold Executive Committee Meeting In Orchha, Says BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP will hold its executive committee meeting in Orchha next month. The party's state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, announced the decision at a meeting in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Khandelwal requested the BJP's national co-organisational general secretary, Shivprakash, to allow the party to announce its executive committee as soon as possible. So the party may declare the names of the executive committee soon.

The issue of mega training campaigns also figured in the meeting which decided to organise 'Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan' (mega training campaigns) throughout the month.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh BJP Executive Meeting Likely To Be Held In Orchha In May To Train Party Workers

Ten months have passed since Khandelwal took over as the BJP's state unit president, but he has yet to announce the party's executive committee.

Together with the political appointments, the party selected the names of the executive committee members, which it will soon announce.