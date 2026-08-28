BJP To Chalk Out Plans For Gen Z At Its Meet In Orchha | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP holds its executive committee meeting in Orchha on August 30 and 31 for the first time after Hemant Khandelwal has taken over as the party's state unit president.

The meeting takes place at a time when the Generation Z agitation has spread across the country.

After the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi, students organised agitations in states. They staged sit-ins for their demands.

At a meeting of the BJP's national office bearers, the leaders set up a committee to deal with the issues related to Generation Z. Similarly, the state executive committee will chalk out a plan for the issues related to Generation Z and Generation Alpha.

The BJP may announce holding events for the youth. The party office-bearers may also chalk out a plan connected with the students of schools and colleges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday falls on September 17. On October 7, Modi completes 25 years' tenure as chief minister and as prime minister. The executive committee may also announce a plan for various events for the occasion.