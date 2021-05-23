BJP targets Kamal Nath for "Aag Laga Do" video, Covid comment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A new controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh over a video of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath that the BJP has said shows him inciting Congress workers to conduct arson to ensure farmers "get justice", according to NDTV.

The party has also attacked Nath for criticising the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis in a manner that it says shows India in poor light.

In a 20-second video released by the state's BJP unit, Nath can be seen addressing a virtual meeting and is heard telling the Congress workers that it was the right opportunity to "set fire" ("aag laga do") so that the farmers would get justice.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra has condemned Nath over the video, saying, "I demand from the MP Governor to allow lodging of a case against Nath under Section 188 of IPC for spreading fear in the society through such statements. He should also be booked for sedition for maligning India's image through the Indian Corona remarks."

Reacting to the controversy and the home minister's remarks, Mr Nath said in Ujjain on Saturday, "Why are they (BJP leaders) tweeting that small video clip? Why aren't they showing what I said before and after it? Let them do what they want, including lodging a case."

Addressing a digital conference on Friday, the Congress leader had also said last year the world was saying that the COVID-19 pandemic was caused by the Chinese virus "but now our country has become infamous due to Indian Corona or Indian Variant. Presidents and Prime Ministers of many nations are talking about Indian Variant," Nath had said.

"Earlier, 'Mera Bharat Mahan' was India's worldwide identity, but now 'Mera Bharat Covid' is the country's new identity. The present government's approach of suppressing and hiding the Covid-related facts and figures will not address the problem but worsen it. The present government isn't fighting Corona but is actually fighting Aalochana (criticism). The Modi government isn't doing Covid management, instead, it's busy in Image Management," alleged Nath, according to NDTV.