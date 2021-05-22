Prime Minister afraid of 'Indian variant' of coronavirus, says Kamal Nath; BJP minister hits back

When asked about the BJP allegations on "Congress toolkit", referring to the new mutant as "Indian variant", Kamal Nath said: "What toolkit is this? Our scientists are calling it the Indian variant. Only BJP advisers are not accepting it."

The Government of India has clarified that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in its 32-page document. In fact, the word "Indian" has not been used in its report on the matter, the government had said.

Earlier on May 12, BJP's spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Congress is trying to defame the Government of India through a toolkit. He also alleged that the toolkit has instructions for social media volunteers of Congress to call the new COVID-19 mutant "Indian strain" or "Modi strain" against the World Health Organization (WHO)'s instructions.

Kamal Nath said that the state government's records over COVID-19 deaths are fake. "The state government's record is fake. Lakhs of people have died due to COVID. According to my assessment, over 1 lakh people have died in Bhopal and other regions. The exact idea of the deaths can be received by assessing the number of death certificates issued during this period and how many last rites were performed," he said.

"Around 80 per cent of the total deaths are due to COVID. But they'll deny them of being COVID deaths saying there is no proof. Who are they fooling with this, COVID won't go by lying," Nath said.

Asked about a pen-drive related to the 'honey trap case', the Congress leader said, "Many people have the pen-drive of honeytrap case, many media people also have it. It was first on pen-drive, the matter went to court much later."