 BJP Shows Strength In Budhni, Mohan, Shivraj, VD Remain Present
BJP candidate Ramakant Bhargava files nomination papers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 11:27 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate from Budhni Ramakant Bhargava filed nomination papers on Friday. The party leaders, present on the occasion, organised a road show and addressed a public rally. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the BJP’s victory chariot began from Budhni, which is continuously moving ahead, and this time, the party candidate’s victory margin should be historic.

The BJP is continuously winning elections, and the Congress is looking at it helplessly, Yadav said. When the Congress demands vote, they should be asked where they were when Ramlala was installed in Ayodhya, Yadav said. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Bhargava’s victory margin would be more than his.

During Digvijaya Singh’s tenure as chief minister, there was no development in Budhni, Chouhan said. The BJP government has set up a medical college, an ITI, a CM Rise School and done other development work, he said, adding that Budhni is a family. BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma said the state had been progressing by leaps and bounds since the BJP took over the reins of power in 2003.

There will be only politics of development in Budhni, Sharma said. Chouhan’s son, Kartikey, said most of those who had accompanied the Congress candidate for filing nomination papers lost elections.

