 Asnani Builders Director, Accomplices Booked For Land Fraud Case In Bhopal
Asnani Builders Director, Accomplices Booked For Land Fraud Case In Bhopal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 11:21 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kamla Nagar police on Friday registered a case against Om Prakash Kriplani, the director of Asnani Builders and his accomplices on charges of committing land fraud in Kotra Sultanabad area, the police said. Kamla Nagar police station TI Nirupa Pandey told Free Press that the complainant Rajkumar Pandey (56), a resident of Surya Colony, Nehru Nagar, Bhopal, approached the police regarding a case of land fraud on Friday.

According to initial investigation, the disputed land is located in Kotra Sultanabad, Bhopal. According to official maps, the land in question belongs to housing cooperative societies, including Surya Colony and Sahjeevani Cooperative Housing Society.

