Asnani Builders Director, Accomplices Booked For Land Fraud Case In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kamla Nagar police on Friday registered a case against Om Prakash Kriplani, the director of Asnani Builders and his accomplices on charges of committing land fraud in Kotra Sultanabad area, the police said. Kamla Nagar police station TI Nirupa Pandey told Free Press that the complainant Rajkumar Pandey (56), a resident of Surya Colony, Nehru Nagar, Bhopal, approached the police regarding a case of land fraud on Friday.

According to initial investigation, the disputed land is located in Kotra Sultanabad, Bhopal. According to official maps, the land in question belongs to housing cooperative societies, including Surya Colony and Sahjeevani Cooperative Housing Society.

Pandey alleged that on December 14, 2000, Om Prakash Kriplani, director of Asnani Builders, purchased 0.90 acres of land from Samrat Ashok Housing Cooperative Society. However, this transaction was allegedly conducted without proper approval. Asnani Builders sold 0.82 acres of the land for residential purposes, while the remaining 0.08 acres were sold to Unity Cooperative Society on November 7, 2001.

Later, the portions of the land were further sold to individuals without legal permission from the authorities concerned. Pandey, the owner of plot number 17, has accused Kriplani and others of forgery and illegal sale of land. He claimed that the defendants altered official maps, created false documents and sold additional land illegally. The police have launched a probe into the case.